National Awards To Teachers 2022: President Droupadi Murmu to confer awards to 46 teachers on Sept 5

The selected teachers are from states such as Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana among other regions.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 08:28 PM IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu | Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn

New Delhi: On the occasion of Teachers' Day on September 5, President Droupadi Murmu will confer "National Awards to Teachers 2022" to 46 selected awardees.


The selected teachers are from states such as Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana among other regions. The event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and will be telecast live on Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha Channels of the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education has been organising a function at Vigyan Bhawan on September 5 every year to confer the awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous transparent, and online three-stage selection process.


The purpose of the National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

