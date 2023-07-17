NATA 2023 Test 3 Results OUT Today at nata.in

NATA test 3 result 2023 out | Representative Image

National Aptitude Test In Architecture 3rd (NATA 2023 test 3) results will be declared today, July 17 on the official at nata.in. Those candidates who appeared in the NATA 2023 third examination can check their results and download scorecards 5 pm onwards.

The notification on the official website reads, "NATA 2023 Exam 3 Results and Score card will be available at 5 PM, 17 Jul 2023."

Council of Architecture conducted the 3rd NATA 2023 exam on July 9. Results of the first two tests have already been announced.The exam is a gateway for admission to first year of the five-year BArch degree course offered by around 400 architectural institutions throughout the country.

Qualifying cut-off Marks

The overall qualifying cutoff marks for NATA 2023 are set at 70 out of 200.

Unlike previous years, the COA will not conduct common counselling for NATA. Instead, candidates must individually apply to the participating institutes, and admission will be granted based on their secured NATA 2023 scores. As a prerequisite, candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying cutoff of NATA 2023 to become eligible for admission to the participating institutes.

Steps to check NATA 2023 test 3 result:

Visit the official site at nata.in.

On the home page, look for the NATA exam 3 result.

Open the link and enter the required information on the login window.

Submit it and check your result.

Download the scorecard and save it for future uses.

