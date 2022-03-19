My Space: 'Life is too short'

Being an Indian middle-class altruistic feminist, I have always been exploring myself at every moment of my life. During my job tenure, I realised I should pursue MBA, and here it is, I am doing my Post graduation in COEP, Pune, everyone’s dream engineering college. The dream I wished when I was 18, came true when I am 24, so, kuch bhi ho sakta hai! I am not only reliving my college life but also cherishing each and every moment of management as it teaches me throughout the journey. It is like I am learning something new in class today and applying its principles the other day.

Dealing with people, asking questions at each point, choosing an optimal solution to every problem, when to speak, what to speak, each and every action gets rejuvenated for good when MBA hits us with assignments, deadlines, and presentations. We get to deal with a variety of people throughout – ones who care, ones who don’t, ones who care but do not show, and the ones who do not care but show they do. But in order to really grow as a soul, you have to come to an understanding that no matter what someone does to you, everyone is good at heart and everyone is on their own personal journey seeking their own truth.

There are times when you might have a complete breakdown, nothing might seem to go right. This is the time when friends come to your rescue. Due to a pretty hectic schedule, you might visit home only three or four times in the whole duration of two years. Friends would be a part of almost everything that you do; party, travel, studies, sports, and competitions. My Bhabhi once told me, ‘Your B-school experience is defined by the company you keep’; and this stands 100% true as I look now.

“Life is unpredictable — not everything is in our control. As long as you’re with the right people, you can handle anything.” - I stand by this quote from one of my favorite shows Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

It took me one graduation, two years of job, a pandemic, one year of staying at home, three months of post-graduation, and a loss of a friend to realise that life is too short to worry about things that will not matter five years down the line, then why worry for even five seconds. Give it a thought!

(Shah Mansi Paresh is pursuing MBA in College of Engineering, Pune)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 09:26 AM IST