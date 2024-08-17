 Mumbai University Welcomes Record Increase In Foreign Student Admissions, New Hostels To Open Soon!
Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University, stated that more foreign student admissions are anticipated soon because of the Kalina Complex's new international student hostels.

Updated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has noted an increase in the number of foreign student admissions to its postgraduate and undergraduate programs, this year.

The MU revealed that many students from 14 different countries, including Japan, Palestine, Fiji, and South Africa, have taken admission to courses in various fields. These fields include Psychology, Economics, English, BA, B.Com., B.Sc (Computer Science), BAMMC in various colleges affiliated to Mumbai University. This year marks a record number of international students at Mumbai University.

Scholarships Provided To Foreign Students

Many of these students received free scholarships from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). According to the press release, "For the first time, a maximum number of foreign students have been admitted to Mumbai University through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR)."

The foreign students have also shown interest in professional and traditional degree programmes at different colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai.

As per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the University of Mumbai has updated its postgraduate and undergraduate programs. "Freedom of subject choice has been given to the students by making major changes in student centricity such as multi-disciplinary, flexibility, on-the-job training, associate degree, dual degree, research, skill enhancement, Indian knowledge system, capacity building, and optional subjects," added the press release.

More Hike Anticipated

While talking about the hike in foreign student admissions, Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University, stated that more admissions are anticipated soon because of the Kalina Complex's new international student hostels.

