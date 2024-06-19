Mumbai University Registration Deadline For PG Programmes Today, Apply Now

Mumbai University | File Photo

The registration window for postgraduate (PG) admissions at the University of Mumbai is set to close today, June 19, 2024. Admission decisions will be based on merit and the marks obtained in the qualifying exam. Those who are eligible can complete the application process by visiting the official website, muadmission.samarth.edu.in.

As per the official schedule, the online verification of documents by departments will be completed by June 20, and the provisional merit list will be displayed by June 21. Candidates will be allowed to submit their grievances regarding the merit list by June 25.

The institute will release the first merit list on June 26 by 6 pm. Subsequently, the online payment for the first merit list will be open from June 27 to July 1. The second merit list will be published on July 2 by 6 pm, and the online payment period for this list will be from July 3 to July 5 up to 5 pm.

According to the official notice, the university will offer admission to all non-autonomous and autonomous affiliated colleges, university departments, autonomous departments, and PG departments for various programs in arts, science, commerce, and management streams.

Documents required:

Please take note of the following list of required documents for the registration process:

- Scanned copy of Class 10 marksheet

- Scanned copy of Class 12 marksheet

- Scanned photograph

- Scanned signature

- Transfer certificate

- Caste certificate (if applicable)

- EWS certificate

- Copy of provisional eligibility certificate

How to apply:

Visit the official website, muadmission.samarth.edu.in or muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Apply Online" tab

Now complete the registration and fill out the application form.

Download the application form and take a printout for future reference.