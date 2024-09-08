Mumbai University 2024 Admissions OPEN: Apply Now For UG & PG Courses; Direct Link, Guidelines Inside!

Mumbai University | File Photo

Mumbai: The Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) of the University of Mumbai is currently accepting applications for the undergraduate and graduate admissions process for a variety of courses.

The candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be able to appear for the programs.

The admission forms for postgraduate courses can be completed at mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in for the first year of these courses.

idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac, this website provides the postgraduate first and second year M.A. admission forms for these courses.

First, second and third years of degree BA. Admission forms can be filled out through the website, idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

Application Deadline

As per the extended schedule, online applications for all these courses are now accepted through September 15, 2024. Additionally, the deadline for MCA and MMS first-year admission has been extended to September 15, 2024.

Check list of the courses here

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents should be uploaded in HD quality.

Important Guidelines

1. Make sure to use a valid and working mobile number and email to fill the application form

2. Take a printout of the application form and keep the hard copy safe

3. Upload valid documents only

4. Make sure to follow the deadline set by the university

5. Keep a check on the MU's official website for latest updates

6. All the details regarding the admission process of all these courses are available on the university website, mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.

CDOE has Divisional Centers at Churchgate, Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri and Sawantwadi, where admission guidance and study materials are distributed. In the near future, a divisional center will also be started at Palghar.