Mumbai News: DY Patil International, Worli School Announces Annual Career Fair 2023

Mumbai: D Y Patil International School, Worli is set to conduct DYPIS Career Fair 2023 for students and parents looking to take the next step in academics. The event will take place on September 2, from 9:30 am to 3:00 pm, at the St. Regis Hotel, Lower Parel. More than 70 universities are participating from India & abroad in this career fair. A diverse selection of foreign universities, from the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Asia, will be at the event.

Attendees will have direct access to representatives from the universities, facilitating the discovery of unique academic programs that align with their aspirations. ‘India Vs Abroad’ session, conducted by Dr. Pratibha Jain, Founder of Eduabroad Consulting, a Tech Hack workshop led by Ms. Shweta Khanna of BeSingular also awaits high school students. Registration is mandatory for attending the session and workshop. You can register on the link - https://bit.ly/DYPISCareerFair2023

Ms. Kinnari Shah (Head of School, D Y Patil International School, Worli stated, “The DYPIS Career Fair 2023 stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing our students’ educational journeys. We are dedicated to providing a platform that equips both students and parents with the knowledge and insights necessary to make informed decisions about their future.”

