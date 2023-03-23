Mumbai: Medical education depart to hear CPS courses issue again on March 24 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Medical Education Department (MED) will next hear the issue of affiliated hospitals offering College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS) courses on March 24.

This comes after the Union minister Nitin Gadkari wrote to Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava seeking transfer of Medical Education Secretary Dr Ashwini Joshi, in which he accused her of creating impediment to the work carried out by the CPS.

Anomalies in courses

Dr Rajesh Darade, Registrar of CPS, said they had attended a hearing on March 21 in which Dr Joshi wanted explanation on the alleged anomalies detected at the institutions offering the courses.

“We have answered or replied to all questions raised by the department in the hearing. However, they have raised new queries to which we have been given a next hearing, which is on March 24,” he said.

However, sources at Mantralaya said Joshi had the backing of Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Gadkari criticises Dr Joshi

Earlier Gadkari, in his letter sent on March 9, criticized Dr Joshi, alleging that she was obstructing the admission process and disrupting the department’s functioning. Five days later, Dr Joshi issued a fresh notice to CPS seeking a detailed explanation as to why CPS courses should not be removed from the Maharashtra Medical Council’s schedule.

Gadkari had written that if the admission process of 2022 does not start, the association has expressed fear that 1,100 CPS PG seats in Maharashtra will be lost.

“The MED reiterated the findings of the inspection of 120 CPS institutes and stated that two were closed and 73 refused to be inspected. In the remaining 45, most were found to be deficient in the number of teaching staff and beds.

“Under Section 28 (2) of the Maharashtra Medical Council Act, 1965, the government is empowered to curtail the courses,” Dr Joshi wrote.