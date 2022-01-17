Mumbai: IIT-B student who died by suicide was allegedly stressed, authorities to speak to his friends

The 26-year old Design student from IIT-B who died by suicide at the college campus was going through stress, sources said. While it was not clear what the stress was about, academics were more likely to be the concern.

Authorities are going to speak to the deceased’s friends to gather more information on the incident. While this information is not confirmed, apparently, cell phones belonging to some students have been taken away for further investigation.

The deceased student's brother reached the campus this morning but his parents who hail from Indore, Madhya Pradesh are yet to arrive.

While the student was taken to the Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar, where he was declared dead, it has been reported that the investigation is underway and a case of accidental death has been registered.

"A very unfortunate incident took place at IIT Bombay today morning and we have lost a second-year masters student. We condole the death of our student. We await his parents who are on their way to Mumbai and also the complete police report," said IIT-B in a statement issued by them. The institute is purportedly forming a committee to investigate the incident.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 11:15 PM IST