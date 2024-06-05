Mumbai: Doctor's Daughter Umayma Malbari Achieves Perfect 720 In NEET-UG 2024

Umayma Malbari | File

Umayma Malbari from Mumbai has achieved a perfect score of 720 in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024. Coming from a family of doctors, Malbari has been aspiring to become a doctor since the age of 10. "Biology has always been my favourite subject," Malbari said. Her mother, Insiya Malbari, is a paediatrician, and her father, Aqeel Malbari, is a general physician.

Feeling overwhelmed by her achievement, Malbari shared, "I’m very elated. My hard work has finally paid off." Malbari did her primary schooling at Christ Church School, Byculla, and secured the first rank in the ICSE board with a total score of 98.7%.

Apart from her studies, Malbari enjoys reading crime fictions, with Agatha Christie being her favourite author. Discussing her study technique, she recalled revising daily and thoroughly solving mock tests. She studied for 11 hours a day. "My focus was always on cracking NEET, so I did not waste any time doing anything else," she said. "When I saw the question paper, I knew I had all the answers. After the exam, I checked my answers at home and knew I had done well," she added.

Malbari credited her parents for their support, mentioning that her family avoided attending functions or outings so she wouldn’t feel left out or distracted.

She hopes that her top rank will help her admission process and get her into her dream college. She is keen to join Seth GSMC and KEM Hospital, Mumbai, for MBBS. After MBBS, she aims to continue her studies and career in medicine.