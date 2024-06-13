Mumbai: Cutoffs For Top Colleges For FYJC (11th Std) Admissions 2024-2025 Out

Cutoffs For Mumbai's Top Colleges For FYJC (11th STD) Admissions 2024-2025 | Pixabay

The cutoffs for FYJC (11th Standard) admissions for the academic year 2024-2025 have been announced for some of Mumbai's top colleges. This year’s merit lists show the competitive nature of securing a spot in prestigious institutions such as Jai Hind College, RA Podar College, and more.

At Jai Hind College, the first, second and third merit lists showcase the high standards demanded for admission. In the open category, cutoffs for arts range from 90.6% to 92%, for commerce from 92.2% to 97.4%, and for science from 86.6% to 97.6%. Additionally, a special Sindhi quota exists, where students scoring 65% or above are granted easy admission.

RA Podar College, renowned for its commerce-oriented programmes, have similarly high cutoffs. Competition remains fierce with the first, second and third merit lists ranging from 92.8% to 97%.

NM College and HR College, catering to both open and minority categories, exhibit varied cutoffs across rounds. While NM College's cutoffs range from 55.57% to 95.60% for different categories and rounds, HR College's cutoffs fluctuate, with general quota cutoffs reaching up to 98.2%, whereas Sindhi minority applicants enjoy relaxed criteria.

Thakur College of Science & Commerce follows a first-come, first-serve basis admission system. In the science stream, a uniform cutoff of 75% is applied across subjects such as Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology and General Science. Similarly, in the commerce stream, cutoffs for subjects like IT/Maths, Hindi/Maths, and Hindi/SP range from 50% to 75%.