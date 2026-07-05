Mumbai: BMC Declares Holiday For Schools, Colleges On July 6 As Heavy Rain Batters City | PTI | File Pic

Mumbai: Amid incessant rainfall and forecast for heavy downpour on Monday, holiday has been declared for all government, private, municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai on Monday, July 6. The government and private offices will remain working as usual.

Mumbai and it's metropolitan region (MMR) was under Red Alert over the weekend and was lashed with extremely heavy rainfall, leading to administration take precautionary measure for Monday.

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"The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai on Monday, July 6, 2026, indicating that there will be heavy rains (Orange Alert) and gusty winds. Against this backdrop, keeping in mind the safety of students, a holiday is being declared for government, private, municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai. However, government and private offices will remain open as usual. The civic administration appeals to citizens to leave their homes only if necessary," the BMC statement said.

Mumbai and MMR is battered with heavy downpour since last week and the weather conditions is expected to continue for the next two days atleast. The IMD has sounded Orange alert for very heavy rainfall for the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on July 6, and has extended Red Alert for Raigad.

With the non-stop intense rainspells, 12 days delay in the arrival of the monsoon, the country's financial capital has already received more than 55% of the average annual rainfall. On the same day last year it was around 32%, despite arrival of monsoon as many as 16 days before time.

In the period of 24 hours (Saturday 8 am to Sunday 8 am), the Colaba observatory recorded 266 mm rainfall and Santacruz observatory recorded 228 mm.

As of Sunday morning, the total rainfall so far this monsoon recorded at the Colaba observatory was 1136.5 mm, which is 54.25% of the average annual rainfall. While the Santacruz observatory recorded 1156.6 mm, which is 49.87% of the average annual rainfall.

From Saturday 8 am to Sunday 7 am, the weather stations in Mumbai which recorded the highest rainfall included-

CITY-

Malbar hill- 263 mm

Mandavi Fire Station- 255.8 mm

Colaba Pumping Station- 250.2 mm

WESTERN SUBURBS

Andheri Fire Station- 252.6 mm

Chakala Mun. School, Andheri- 248.8 mm

Aarey Colony Mun. School, Goregaon- 247 mm

K West Ward Office, Andheri - 243.8 mm

EASTERN SUBURBS

Building proposal office Vikroli West- 306.6 mm

Tagore Nagar Mun. School, Vikhroli - 298.2 mm

Paspoli Powai Mun. School, Powai - 284

Vikhroli Fire Station - 283.6

Bhandup Complex - 273 mm

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