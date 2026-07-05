Mumbai Red Alert: Mayor Ritu Tawde Urges Residents To Stay Indoors Amid Heavy Rain And Strong Winds; Shares BMC Helpline 1916

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has appealed to residents to remain indoors as the city continues to witness heavy rainfall and strong winds. Sharing a video message on Instagram, Tawde urged citizens to prioritise their safety after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert for Mumbai.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “As the First Citizen of Mumbai, I humbly appeal to all Mumbaikars. Mumbai is currently witnessing heavy rainfall, and a Red Alert has been issued. Strong winds have also led to incidents of trees and branches collapsing. In these circumstances, your safety and that of your family are our highest priority.”

She further urged residents to avoid stepping out unnecessarily, stay away from trees, park their vehicles in safe locations, avoid believing or spreading rumours, and follow all instructions issued by the administration. She also asked citizens to contact the BMC emergency helpline 1916 in case of any emergency.

Mayor Warns Of Tree Collapses Due To Strong Winds

In the video message, Tawde said, “Currently, Mumbai is experiencing heavy downpours, and the Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for the city.”

She warned that the combination of intense rainfall and strong winds has led to an increase in incidents of tree branches breaking and trees collapsing across the city. “Along with the heavy rain, extremely strong winds are blowing. Due to these winds, there has been an increase in incidents of branches breaking or trees collapsing in many places,” she said.

Stating that the safety of Mumbaikars remains the administration's highest priority, the Mayor urged residents to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. “The safety of Mumbaikars is our topmost priority,” Tawde said, adding, “Please avoid stepping out of your homes unnecessarily. Unless there is an urgent or emergency matter, please do not step outside. You are safe inside your homes.”

Avoid Unnecessary Travel, Park Vehicles Safely

She also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel, noting that waterlogging and traffic congestion could significantly increase travel time.

The Mayor further cautioned residents against standing under trees due to the risk posed by strong winds. “Do not stand under any trees, as the strong winds pose a risk of trees or heavy branches collapsing,” Tawde said.

Vehicle owners were also advised not to park under large trees, near dilapidated walls, or close to electric poles. “Do not park your vehicles under large trees, near dilapidated walls, or close to electric poles. Please park them in safe and open spaces,” she said.

BMC Emergency Helpline 1916 For Immediate Assistance

Appealing to the public to remain vigilant, Tawde urged citizens not to believe rumours and to rely only on official sources for updates. “Do not believe in any rumours. Trust only the information coming from official sources. Please follow all the instructions issued by the administration,” she said.

She also informed residents that, in case of any emergency, they should immediately contact the BMC Disaster Management Control Room by dialing 1916. “For any urgent help or in case of an emergency, please immediately contact the BMC's Disaster Management Control Room on the helpline number 1916,” Tawde said.

Concluding her message, the Mayor urged residents to remain cautious until weather conditions improve.