Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Announces ₹5 Lakh Ex Gratia For Family of 63-Year-Old Man Killed In Kurla Tree-Fall Incident Amid Heavy Rain - VIDEO

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Sunday announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the victim's family. |

Mumbai: Following the death of a 63-year-old man after a tree collapsed on him while he was opening his shop in Kurla, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Sunday announced an ex gratia compensation of Rs. 5 lakh for the victim's family.

Speaking to reporters, Tawde termed the incident ‘extremely tragic and painful’ and said, "The victim had come here to open his shop when a tree branch fell on him, resulting in his death. We stand with his family. Our local corporator had written to the administration twice, warning that the tree was in a dangerous condition. Why no action was taken will be investigated."

VIDEO | Mumbai: Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "The incident is extremely tragic and painful. The victim had come here to open his shop when a tree branch fell on him, resulting in his death. We stand with his family. Our local corporator had written to the administration twice, warning… https://t.co/ZbMhgh2Kjc pic.twitter.com/Zh7whe9tl4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2026

Calling the incident unfortunate, the Mayor urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel as Mumbai continues to witness heavy rainfall and strong winds. She also appealed to residents to stay away from trees and electric poles and avoid parking vehicles beneath trees, as multiple tree-fall incidents have been reported across the city.

Tawde further said, "I have also directed an audit of old trees across Mumbai, especially those along concretised roads. This is a very unfortunate incident, and wherever action is warranted, it will be taken."

VIDEO | A 63-year-old man was killed after a tree collapsed on a shop during heavy rainfall in Mumbai's Kurla area, making it the city's second fatal tree-fall incident in less than a week, civic officials said.



The incident occurred around 12.40 pm near the Hindi BMC School in… pic.twitter.com/Wy6s8L4eZr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2026

The incident occurred around 12.40 pm near the Hindi BMC School in the Naupada locality of Kurla West. According to officials, 63-year-old Yunus Kundawala was struck after a tree collapsed on a shop during heavy rainfall. He was extricated from the debris and rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The incident marks Mumbai's second fatal tree-fall case in less than a week.

In another incident, a tree collapsed onto a school bus in Chembur's 11 Number Road area, trapping 18 students inside. According to reports, four students were rushed to hospital for treatment. One student, identified as 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav, succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident.

As heavy rainfall continues to batter Mumbai, authorities have advised citizens to remain indoors unless necessary and exercise caution while travelling, as incidents of tree falls, waterlogging, and strong winds continue to pose risks across the city.

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