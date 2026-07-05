Heavy Rain Uproots Five Trees In Matunga And King's Circle, Crushing Vehicles; No Injuries Reported | Pic | Viswanathan K A

Mumbai: Uprooted trees crush vehicles in Matunga and King's Circle, Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds uprooted five trees in Matunga and King's Circle on Sunday morning, damaging several parked vehicles. Two trees fell near Napoo Hall on Telang Road, Matunga, crushing four vehicles, including a police van, while three more trees collapsed on Adenwalla Road near King's Circle Garden, damaging at least three cars and a tempo van. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

No Casualties Confirmed

Social activist and advocate Zubair Azmi has appealed to citizens to remain vigilant while walking near trees and in public gardens during the monsoon, following a series of tree-fall incidents across Mumbai.

Referring to a recent incident, he said an old tree fell on Mirza Ghalib Road (Clare Road), opposite the American Express Bakery, on Saturday night. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Personal Tragedy Recalled

Azmi also recalled that a few years ago, his sister-in-law sustained head injuries after a branch from an old tree fell on her while she was shopping near Fancy Market in the Madanpura-Agripada area. She was rendered unconscious and required stitches.

He urged citizens to immediately report any dangerous or damaged trees to the nearest office or the disaster management helpline of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) so that preventive action can be taken.

"Stay safe this monsoon," Azmi appealed, stressing that public awareness and timely reporting could help prevent accidents.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/