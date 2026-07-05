Over 1,000 Citizens Form Human Chain In Thane Demanding Protection Of 193 Acres Of SGNP Land Amid Heavy Rain |

Mumbai/Thane: More than 1,000 citizens, including children, Adivasis, environmentalists, trekkers, runners and local residents, braved heavy rain on Sunday morning to form a human chain in Thane, demanding protection of 193 acres of land in and around Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

Demand for Cancellation

The demonstration was held near the Chitalsar-Manpada entry to the national park under the banner of the Mission Save SGNP campaign. Protesters displayed placards and banners calling for the cancellation of development projects that they claim threaten the park's fragile ecosystem.

The protesters demanded that the Thane Municipal Corporation withdraw all reservations on the 193-acre parcel, including plans for a Biodiversity Park, scrap the proposed 14-km foothill road linking Mulund and Gaimukh along with its associated tunnel, and protect the homes and forest rights of Adivasi communities living within the park and its Eco-Sensitive Zone.

Rich Biodiversity at Stake

Campaigners alleged that the civic body has offered transferable development rights (TDR) worth around ₹2,800 crore to a private party for 100 acres of land following a prolonged legal dispute in the Supreme Court. They argued that the area already possesses rich natural biodiversity and questioned the need to convert it into a man-made biodiversity park.

According to the organisers, SGNP is home to more than 1,300 plant species, over 250 bird species, around 40 mammal species and more than 150 butterfly species. The 193-acre site itself is said to have more than 10,000 trees and has long served as a popular destination for nature walks, trekking and environmental education.

Rakesh Gholap of the environmental group Muse Foundation said the area had traditionally been used as a recreational space by local residents.

"The Forest Department charged an entry fee, and local residents regularly visited the area for walking, cycling and enjoying nature. A couple of months ago, the site was barricaded with bamboo fencing and public entry was prohibited. Following protests, the authorities reopened the area to visitors," Gholap said.

Displacement Fears Persist

Campaigners also expressed concern over increasing development pressure on SGNP and its Eco-Sensitive Zone, citing proposed roads, tunnels, resorts and other construction projects. They claimed that Adivasi families, who have lived in the forest for generations and have pending claims under the Forest Rights Act, continue to face the threat of displacement despite their longstanding role in conserving the forest.

Mission Save SGNP said it has been conducting awareness drives through public meetings, weekend runs and pamphlet distribution. The group's online petition seeking protection of the forest has attracted more than 20,000 signatures.Word count: 426 words

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