Thane Building Balcony Collapse Injures Two Pedestrians, Prompts Evacuation Of 45-Year-Old Structurally Unsafe Structure |

Thane: Two pedestrians sustained injuries after a portion of a first-floor balcony collapsed at a 45-year-old residential building in Kisan Nagar, Wagle Estate, late Saturday night. Following the incident, municipal authorities evacuated the structurally compromised building and relocated the remaining residents to a temporary shelter.

Emergency Call Details

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), the distress call was received at 10:56 PM on July 4. A section of the balcony outside Room No. 1, owned by Suresh Panchal on the first floor of the ground-plus-two-storey 'Tiwari Bhavan', crashed onto the busy street below. The flat was locked at the time of the incident.

The falling debris struck two passersby. Officials identified the injured as Nuri Islam Sheikh (65), who suffered head, shoulder, and leg injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Asthavinayak Hospital, and Suresh Thapa (36), who sustained minor head injuries.

Multi-Agency Response

Emergency response teams, including the RDMC, Fire Brigade, Srinagar Police, and MSEDCL personnel, rushed to the spot alongside senior civic officials and local representatives.

"As the remaining portion of the balcony remains precariously suspended, the entire structure has been evacuated for safety," a civic official stated. While the lower commercial and residential floors were unoccupied, a family of two residing in the terrace flat was safely shifted to TMC School No. 23 in Kisan Nagar.

Emergency crews have cordoned off the area with danger tape and cleared the debris. Further structural assessment will be conducted by the Wagle Ward Committee and the Public Works Department.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/