 Anup Jalota Launches JAGANNATHA App, Website Ahead Of Mumbai Rath Utsav To Connect Devotees Worldwide
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Anup Jalota Launches JAGANNATHA App, Website Ahead Of Mumbai Rath Utsav To Connect Devotees Worldwide

Ahead of Mumbai's Rath Utsav beginning July 16, bhajan singer Anup Jalota launched the JAGANNATHA mobile app and the Shree Jagannatha Balabhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust's website. The platforms enable devotees worldwide to register for sevas, make donations, participate in rituals virtually and receive festival updates, expanding access to the 12-day celebration.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 05, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
Anup Jalota Launches JAGANNATHA App, Website Ahead Of Mumbai Rath Utsav To Connect Devotees Worldwide
Anup Jalota Launches JAGANNATHA App, Website Ahead Of Mumbai Rath Utsav To Connect Devotees Worldwide |

Mumbai: Renowned bhajan singer Anup Jalota has launched the JAGANNATHA mobile application and the official website of the Shree Jagannatha Balabhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust ahead of this year's Rath Utsav in Mumbai, providing devotees with a digital platform to participate in rituals, make donations and stay updated on the celebrations.

The 12-day Rath Utsav will begin with the 21-km Rath Yatra from Tapovan Mandir, Malad East, to Patwardhan Park, Bandra West, on July 16. Highlights include a Bhajan Sandhya by Padma Shri Anup Jalota (July 17), the theatrical production Bhagwaan Jagannath Katha (July 19), daily Maha Prasadam and cultural programmes, the Maha Narasingha Yagya and Suna Besha on July 25, before concluding with the sacred Niladri Bije ceremony on July 27.

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The Trust announced that its official website, www.shreejbstrust.org, is now live, allowing devotees to register as Founder Sevaks. The website also enables devotees to make online donations for any of the 11 sacred sevas. According to the Trust, those sponsoring a seva can have a puja performed in their name and gotra during the Rath Yatra at the Gundicha Temple, specially established at Patwardhan Park in Bandra West. A video recording of the designated puja will subsequently be shared with devotees via WhatsApp, enabling them to participate in the rituals from anywhere in the world.

Organisers said the JAGANNATHA app has been developed to promote the culture and traditions of Lord Jagannatha globally while offering devotees convenient access to spiritual activities, traditional rituals, festival schedules and regular updates on the event.

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The digital initiative aims to connect devotees across India and overseas, allowing those unable to attend the festival in person to participate virtually and remain engaged with the celebrations.

Inviting devotees to join the festival, Shree Jagannatha Neelmadhav Dasa (Dhananjay Kapoor), Managing Trustee of the Shree Jagannatha Balabhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust said, "The chariots of Jagannatha do not move on their own; They move when the devotees come together. By the blessings of Param Brahma, our Rath Utsav is poised to become one of Mumbai's most significant spiritual and cultural celebrations."

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