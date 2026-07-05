MNS Demands Immediate Action Against Unsafe Hoardings Near Vashi, Warns Of Ghatkopar-Like Tragedy Ahead Of Monsoon |

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has urged authorities to immediately remove or reinforce allegedly unsafe hoardings installed near Inorbit Mall Vashi on the Palm Beach Road, warning that they could trigger a major accident if left unattended.

Official Allegations

In a statement issued on Sunday, MNS spokesperson and Navi Mumbai city president Gajanan Kale alleged that the hoardings, located within the railway jurisdiction near the Vashi Bridge, had been erected in violation of prescribed norms and are currently in a precarious condition.

The party drew parallels with the May 13, 2024, Ghatkopar hoarding collapse tragedy in Mumbai, where a massive billboard collapsed during a dust storm, killing 17 people and injuring more than 70 others. MNS said the incident should have prompted stricter enforcement by civic and government agencies, but claimed that authorities had failed to learn from the disaster.

Pattern of Negligence

The party also referred to recent fatal incidents in Navi Mumbai allegedly linked to negligence by civic departments, including electrocution cases, and warned that another preventable tragedy could occur if the hoardings are not addressed.

Kale has demanded that the hoardings be removed immediately or that their structural integrity be brought into compliance with safety regulations. He has called upon City and Industrial Development Corporation, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, and the railway authorities to inspect the structures and take urgent action to prevent any loss of life.

MNS local division president Sagar Vichare said the party is prepared to provide further details regarding the issue and has appealed to the authorities to act before the monsoon poses additional risks.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/