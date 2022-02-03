Mumbai: Big boost to education and BMC hikes budget to Rs. 3370.24 cr, lists new projects

In its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) proposed an education budget of Rs 3370.24 crores for 2022-23, up from Rs 2945.78 crore last year. BMC has initiated a number of new projects and schemes in order to improve students' learning experiences by providing exceptional education to its students.

The Revenue Income and Expenditure Budget Estimates for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 are Rs. 2870.24 crores. The Capital Expenditure Budget Estimates for this year are proposed to be Rs. 500 crores. To enhance the learning experience of students the new projects and schemes for this financial year are:

1) Establishment of one school of each I.G.C.S.E. (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) School, Cambridge and I.B. (International Baccalaureate) School. - Budget Provision: Rs.15 crore

2) Skill Development Laboratory: The main objective of skill-based education is to make the students self-reliant. Skill Development Laboratories will be set up in 7 schools on a zonal basis having one school in each zone as a pilot project. Under this policy minimum of 50% of students will be imparted skill development training by the year 2025. Budget Provision: Rs. 1.40 crore

3) Sports Complex: Department will finalise a central and prime location in Mumbai region for a Sports Complex, having facilities of sports equipment for indoor and outdoor sports, books related to sports, playgrounds for sports, Information gallery of the International players, seating arrangements for spectator and accommodation for sports players. Budget Provision: Rs. 50 lakh.

4) Establishment of Astronomical laboratories in schools: 25 astronomical laboratories will be established as a pilot project. This laboratory will increase the astronomical knowledge of the students of B.M.C. schools and will give rise to curiosity in them. Budget Provision: Rs. 75 lakh.

5)Procuring Modern Fire Extinguishers: Fire Extinguishers are provided to all the B.M.C. school buildings. A few B.M.C. schools will be provided with Jet-Cool Gel, fire extinguisher on a pilot basis to be used in classrooms, science laboratories, computer laboratories, offices. Budget Provision: Rs. 2.64 crores.

6)The Talking Walls: The inner compound wall of the school building will be painted with the message of moral values, educational & social responsibility for the students. The visibility of speaking compound walls will enhance the comprehension & learning ability of the students. Budget Provision: Rs. 50 lakh.

7)Activities for awareness of Wildlife and Biodiversity: A set of books and audio stories containing information in easy words on wildlife will be made available to the students in the School Library. A visit to jungle safari, Nature Park, and sanctuaries will be organised for the students for a practical learning experience of biodiversity and wildlife. Budget Provision: Rs. 31 lakh.

8) Publicity of Education Department Activities through VLOGS: VLOGS will be made containing information about school activities and posted on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. for creating awareness in the society. Budget Provision: Rs. 1 crore

9) Preservation of Documents in Digital Formats: Most of the school entries in the B.M.C. schools are in handwritten form and the size of the entry books also varies. it is proposed to preserve the old documents in digital form and bind the original documents, thus permanently preserving the old ones which are in tattered condition. It will help us in retrieving the old documents whenever needed. Budget Provision (Primary) : Rs. 30 lakh Budget Provision (Secondary) : Rs. 10 lakh

Following the introduction of a few new schemes and projects, some of the existing schemes, spanning from teaching methodologies to infrastructure development and welfare programmes, will be continued.

Old schemes that are in continuation

Virtual Training Centre (V.T.C.): In the years 2011 & 2013, the VTC project was set up in 480 B.M.C. schools of 4 mediums i.e. Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, and English with the help of 4 studios. VTC project will also be upgraded by using modern technology. Budget Provision (Primary): Rs. 26.25 crore Budget Provision (Secondary): Rs. 11.77 crore.

Tinkering Labs: Established in 25 B.M.C. Secondary schools, through which students can prepare technical models with learning by trial and error method with the help of modern means of information technology. Budget Provision (Secondary): Rs. 29 lakh.

E-Library: Started in 25 B.M.C. Secondary Schools. Teachers could freely access 800 reference books. This will be started as a pilot project in 50 more primary schools this year. Budget Provision: Rs. 10 lakh.

Digital Classroom: This year 1300 more classrooms will be digitalised. Budget Provision (Primary): Rs. 23.25 crore Budget Provision (Secondary): Rs. 3.76 crores.

Training organized by District Training Centre: offline training will be provided to the teacher for implementation of the New Education Policy. Budget Provision: Rs. 9 lakh.

Up-gradation of Computer Laboratories: B.M.C. Education Department will be upgrading 224 Computer Laboratories (193 Primary and 31 Secondary). Budget Provision (Primary) : Rs. 10 crore Budget Provision (Secondary) : Rs. 1.20 crore.

School Management Information System (S-MIS):. The software will include information about B.M.C. school buildings, classrooms in the building, employee‟s information, enrolled students & all implemented projects in the school. Budget Provision: Rs. 57 lakh.

Housekeeping: cleaning and security of 467 B.M.C. school buildings with the new addition of anti-termite in the scope of work. Budget Provision: Rs. 75 crores.

The process of providing tabs with updated content of syllabus to 19,401 students of class 10th of B.M.C. school for the academic year 2021 – 22 is started. Budget Provision (Secondary): Rs. 7 crores.

Free distribution of Scholastic Materials: B.M.C. School students will be distributed free scholastic materials like Uniform, Note Books, Shoes-Socks, Stationery, Sandals, School Kit (school bag, water bottle, Tiffin box), Canvas Shoes, and Sports Uniform. Budget Provision (Primary): Rs. 80 crore Budget Provision (Secondary): Rs. 20 crore.

Toy Library: At present 815 Balwadis are run by B.M.C. Balwadis are provided with toys for the toy library, consequently it will increase student enrolment in Std. 1.

Maintenance of Water Purifiers: The Maintenance work of 1600 water purifiers will be started to provide safe drinking water to B.M.C. school students. Budget Provision: Rs.1 crore.

Girls Attendance Allowance: 15,352 girls of class 8th are being issued Fixed Deposit Certificates of 5000/- through the Indian Post Office. This scheme will be continued this year as well. Budget Provision (Primary) : Rs. 7 crore Budget Provision (Secondary) : Rs. 47 lakh.

Mid-Day Meal: As per the new initiative included in the MDM scheme Nutritive Slice consisting of main ingredients like Jowar, Bajra, Rice, Nachni, and Soyabean were distributed to the B.M.C. school students.

BMC had launched 40 YouTube channels in 4 languages, for different standards & mediums, under the programme of "Education for All Initiative‟ to provide free and quality education at home for the students. According to them, free education is being provided to 2,42,899 students in 964 primary schools in eight mediums: Marathi, Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada by 6831 teachers. The number of students in all mediums of B.M.C. schools increased by 26,449 last academic year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 09:13 PM IST