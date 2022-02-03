Sunny Leone shoots for wedding sangeet dance number 'Sharam Lihaaz' in Mumbai

There’s hardly anyone in Bollywood who can sizzle on the dance floor like Sunny Leone. The actress is all set to bring her A-game with a new musical chartbuster for Zee music.

The actress has shot for a wedding sangeet song that’s choreographed by Vishnu Deva. Considering the wedding season is right back on with the pandemic phasing out of our lives slowly, the song is sure to be on every DJ’s playlist.

Titled Sharam Lihaaz, the song has the actress iconic thumkas.

Currently being shot across a few days at a studio in Mumbai, Leone says she had a swell time at it.

She adds, “The last few months have been hectic in terms of work. And a lot of what I was doing involved kicking and punching because two of my next projects are actioners. It was thus so enjoyable to indulge in a bit of dance and fun on the sets of this song. We rehearsed for a day and then got straight into the groove. It’s shaping up pretty well. I believe if you have fun at work, it shows.”

The actress is the only Bollywood star to have delivered four chartbuster numbers in the matter of a month. 'Auntiyaan Dance Karengi', 'Machli', 'Dushtu Polapain' and 'Panghat' have all been huge hits. And with this there’s a fifth one on the way.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 01:46 PM IST