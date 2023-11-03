MU Introduces Four-Year UG Courses For Non-Autonomous Colleges

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: Non-autonomous colleges under University of Mumbai (MU) can start offering the four-year undergraduate programmes from the next academic year 2024-25.

In a first step towards rolling out the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 for its 812 non-autonomous institutes, the varsity has prepared the new course structure for three and four-year BA, BCom and BSc programmes. On Thursday, the varsity's academic council approved the new curriculum and credit-framework for the three courses, which account for the bulk of undergraduate (UG) courses at MU.

The new format of the other courses in Arts, Science and Commerce streams will also be prepared soon, as the varsity looks to begin implementing NEP across all its 874 affiliated institutes from the next academic year 2024-25. The new policy is already underway in the autonomous colleges from the current academic year.

NEP is being introduced on a limited scale in the state's higher education institutes from this year. The government has released an illustrative NEP-aligned course framework for traditional courses as well as engineering programmes. However, so far, it has only been adopted by autonomous colleges, 62 of which are affiliated to MU.

In keeping with NEP's objective of providing a multi-disciplinary and flexible education, the varsity has divided the academic programmes into six verticals comprising of minor courses, open electives, co-curricular courses and value education. The new framework will be rolled out through 'lead' colleges that would coordinate with 8-10 other institutes in their cluster.

