MSBSHSE Extends Form Submission Deadline For Class 12 Exam 2025

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education | MSBSHSE

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline for students to fill out their Class 12 examination forms for the 2025 session. Students can now submit their applications without incurring a late fee from October 31 to November 10. For those who miss this deadline, registration will still be possible with a late fee from November 15 to November 22.

Further details

The application process is online and applies to various categories of students, including those enrolled in business courses, candidates reappearing for exams, private students, individuals seeking grade improvements, and those taking ITI subjects. Additionally, schools and junior colleges must submit a pre-list of their students along with the fee challan to the divisional board by November 27, as reported by The Times of India.

Steps to fill out application form for MSBSHSE Class 12 examination forms

Follow the steps below to fill out the application form

1. Visit the MSBSHSE website at msbshse.in.

2. Look for the Class 12 examination notification.

3. Download the application form or access the online portal.

4. Read the instructions carefully.

5. Fill in your personal details, such as name and date of birth.

6. Provide your academic details, including school name and board.

7. Select the subjects you wish to appear for.

8. Attach required documents like photographs and identity proof.

9. Pay the examination fee as instructed.

10. Review all entries for accuracy.

11. Submit the application form as directed.

12. Keep a copy of the submitted form and payment receipt.