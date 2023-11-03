 MP AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Starts Today At ayush.mponline.gov.in
The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh will open the registration window for the MP AYUSH NEET AYUSH stray vacancy round today, November 3. Eligible candidates can register for MP AYUSH NEET stray counselling through the official website.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 03, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
Representative Image

The Department of AYUSH, Government of Madhya Pradesh will open the registration window for the MP AYUSH NEET AYUSH stray vacancy round today, November 3. Eligible candidates can register for MP AYUSH NEET stray counselling through the official website, ayush.mponline.gov.in

As per the schedule, the last date to register for MP AYUSH NEET stray counselling is November 5, 2023. The MP AYUSH NEET seat allotment result 2023 will be announced on November 11. Shortlisted candidates will have to report to the allocated college on November 14 with their original documents.

The counselling is being held for admissions to AYUSH courses across government/private AYUSH colleges offering BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses across the state.

How to register?

Go to the official website, ayush.mponline.gov.in

Select the registration link, on the homepage

Login with NEET credentials

Upload the sought documents in prescribed format and pay the fees

Submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

