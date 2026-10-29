Mizoram State University Set To Become Functional By 2028 As Government Accelerates Recruitment & Infrastructure Development In Lunglei | Representative Photo

Aizawl: Mizoram State University (MzSU) is expected to become functional by 2028, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Vanlalthlana said on Wednesday.

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The Mizoram State University Bill was first passed by the state assembly on March 4, 2025, with Aizawl designated as the location of the proposed university. However, the government later decided to shift it to Lunglei for administrative and other reasons, following which the Bill was passed again during the assembly session in February this year.

The minister said the state government has initiated the process of appointing a vice-chancellor and registrar for the university.

However, after one of the nominees withdrew, a fresh search committee was constituted, and the process of appointing the two key officials is now underway, he said.

"A total of 71 posts have been created for the university, of which approval has so far been obtained to fill 21. Some appointments have already been made, while recruitment to the remaining approved posts is in progress," he added.

The government is also in the process of finalising a suitable rented building in Lunglei, after which efforts to operationalise the university will be expedited, the minister said, expressing hope that it would become fully functional by 2028.

The minister said the state government is simultaneously taking steps to expand technical education infrastructure.

Mizoram Engineering College at Pukpui in Lunglei district has received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to offer Civil Engineering and Computer Science Engineering courses, with an annual intake of 30 students each.

Constructed at a cost of around Rs 26 crore, the college is expected to begin operations in the 2027-28 academic session, Vanlalthlana said.

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The government has also secured funding related to forest clearance for the development of the NIT Lengpui campus and signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre under the Multidisciplinary Education and Research Improvement in Technical Education (MERITE) project to improve technical education.

Under the MERITE project, Rs 6 crore has been earmarked for Women's Polytechnic Aizawl and Rs 18 crore for NIT Mizoram, he said.

He said the government completed the promotion of 136 college teachers between 2024 and 2026 and increased the monthly remuneration of casual assistant professors from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 in 2025.

A Departmental Promotion Committee meeting was also held at the Mizoram Public Service Commission on October 23 to consider the regularisation of 22 assistant professors working on contract, he said.

The Higher and Technical Education Department has also entered into an agreement with Chennai-based Shankar IAS Academy to provide free coaching for the civil services examination.

Fifteen Mizo students are currently undergoing intensive coaching, with study materials provided free of cost, he said.

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