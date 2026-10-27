Mumbai School Nutrition Scheme Under Scanner As Kishori Pednekar Flags Alleged Substandard Rice, Seeks Lab Tests | PTI

Mumbai: Mumbai Municipal Corporation Leader of the Opposition Kishori Pednekar has demanded a thorough investigation into alleged irregularities in the quality and supply of rice provided under the school nutrition programme.

Plastic-Like Particles And Impurities Allegedly Found In Rice Supplied To Schools

Pednekar alleged that rice supplied for school meals contained plastic-like particles, wheat, broken rice grains and other material suspected to be unfit for consumption. She demanded laboratory testing and stressed that the health of children aged five to 12 could not be compromised.

Pednekar Questions Rice Procurement, Warehouses And Supplier Accountability

Questioning the procurement and distribution system, she sought accountability from suppliers, warehouse owners and agencies responsible for quality checks. Referring to Anandpur Industry, Miraj Industry and warehouses in Padgha, she called for an investigation into the entire supply chain. She also cited action against Akash Grahak Sahakari Sanstha, demanding that responsibility not be limited to individual agencies or transport staff.

Pednekar raised concerns about the quality of other food items, including black-eyed peas and moth beans, and questioned whether meal-preparing agencies had adequate kitchen facilities and were regularly inspected.

She demanded immediate testing of the rice, suspension of supplies found substandard and police complaints against those responsible. She also sought clarity on accountability under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme and said she had sought an appointment with Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

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