Maharashtra Govt Approves 14,787 Posts For NHM Contractual Employees With 10 Years Of Service, ₹983.80 Crore Allocated | ANI

Mumbai: After more than two years of policy deliberations, the Maharashtra government has approved the creation of 14,787 surplus posts for eligible contractual employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM), who have completed at least 10 years of service, excluding technical breaks. The decision, announced on October 27, involves an annual expenditure of Rs 983.80 crore.

Decision Follows Long-Standing Demand For Job Security And Government Absorption

The move follows a prolonged demand by NHM employees for job security and absorption into government service. The government initiated the process through a policy decision on March 14, 2024, followed by a revised framework on November 4, 2025. The state Cabinet subsequently approved the revised arrangement on June 25, 2026, paving the way for the latest decision.

Under the arrangement, eligible employees will be appointed to personal surplus posts carrying pay scales equivalent to those of sanctioned regular posts in the Public Health, Rural Development and other departments. Of the annual expenditure, Rs 978.80 crore will be spent on salaries and Rs 5 crore on travel allowances.

Basic Pay Protection, Dearness Allowance And Leave Benefits To Continue

Employees' existing basic pay will be protected, and they will receive dearness allowance, travel allowance and leave benefits currently admissible under the NHM.

However, the decision does not amount to full regularisation with all the benefits available to regular government employees. Those appointed to surplus posts will not be eligible for promotions, the Assured Career Progression Scheme, retirement pension or family pension.

The posts will remain in existence only as long as the respective employees continue in service. They will lapse when an employee leaves service due to retirement upon reaching the maximum permissible age, resignation, death or any other reason. Vacant posts will not be filled again, and compassionate appointments will not be granted to family members.

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar said the decision would provide relief to long-serving employees and help strengthen the state's public health services.

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