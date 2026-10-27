BNCMC Workers From Nine Trade Unions Stage 'Blow The Whistle' March, Demand ₹25,000 Diwali Bonus And Arrears |

Bhiwandi: Raising the pitch against the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) administration, civic workers affiliated with nine trade unions staged a ‘Blow the Whistle’ march on Tuesday, pressing for the resolution of long-pending service-related demands, including a ₹25,000 Diwali bonus, payment of pay commission arrears and reinstatement of employees removed from service.

Nine Trade Unions Unite Under Kamgar Ekikaran Mahasangh For Protest

The protest was organised by the Kamgar Ekikaran Mahasangh, an umbrella body formed by nine workers’ unions. A large number of employees participated in the march, which began at the IGM Sub-District Hospital and culminated at the BNCMC headquarters. Protesters raised slogans against the civic administration and demanded immediate decisions on their pending demands.

The march was led by Santosh Salve, Prakash Patil, Raju Chavan, Rajendra Kabadi, Mahendra Gaikwad, Bhanudas Bhasale, Bharat Tambe, Ghanshyam Gaikwad and Dheeraj Rathod.

Workers Demand ₹25,000 Diwali Bonus, Pay Commission Arrears And Reinstatement

Among the key demands raised by the workers was a ₹25,000 ex-gratia bonus before Diwali. They also sought payment of outstanding arrears arising from the implementation of the pay commission and the reinstatement of employees who had been removed from service. The federation further demanded an early resolution of other pending issues affecting municipal employees.

The Mahasangh alleged that it had already submitted representations to Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar and Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, drawing their attention to the workers’ grievances. However, it claimed that the administration had failed to take the expected action, fuelling resentment among employees and prompting the latest protest.

Santosh Salve, a representative of the Mahasangh, said the organisation had been consistently fighting for workers’ legitimate rights and the settlement of their long-pending demands. He said the whistle-blowing march had become necessary because the administration had allegedly ignored their concerns.

The federation warned that the agitation would be intensified if the civic administration failed to take a positive decision on the demands soon.

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