Thousands Of Adivasi Activists Begin March To Mumbai Mantralaya Demanding Forest Rights, Education And Water |

Bhiwandi: Demanding the speedy settlement of pending forest rights claims, free quality education for Adivasi students and reliable drinking water in tribal settlements, thousands of activists of the Shramjivi Sanghatana on Tuesday launched a ‘Constitutional Rights Struggle March’ from Bhiwandi towards Mantralaya in Mumbai, under the leadership of the organisation’s founder, Vivek Pandit.

March Begins From Mumbai-Nashik Highway

The march began around 2 pm from Highway Dive on the Mumbai-Nashik National Highway, with Kharegaon designated as its first halt. Participants, including women and men from Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Nashik districts, began assembling at the starting point in the morning.

Activists joined from Bhiwandi, Shahapur, Murbad, Kalyan-Ambernath, Thane, Vasai, Palghar, Dahanu, Talasari, Vikramgad, Wada, Jawhar and Mokhada, among other areas. Shramjivi Sanghatana president Sita Ghatale, working president Balaram Chaudhary, Dattatray Kolekar, Vijay Jadhav, Ashok Sapate and Suresh Renjand were among the office-bearers and activists who participated.

Shramjivi Sanghatana Demands Forest Rights And Free Education For Adivasi Students

A key demand was the immediate resolution of pending claims under forest rights provisions. The organisation also sought free, quality and skill-based education for every Adivasi student up to the age of 18 along with the establishment of a Vidya Sankul (education complex) in every taluka.

The organisation raised concerns over the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, alleging that despite the expenditure of crores of rupees, water supply schemes have failed to deliver effectively in several areas. As a result, women in many tribal hamlets continue to travel long distances carrying water pots, it said. The march demanded adequate drinking water facilities in every Adivasi wadi and settlement.

Around 250 Police Personnel Deployed For Security And Traffic Management

Extensive security and traffic arrangements were made to manage the march and maintain law and order. Around 250 police officers and personnel were deployed under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Pawan Bansod and Traffic Police Deputy Commissioner Kshirsagar.

The organisation said it would continue its agitation until the constitutional and legal rights of the Adivasi community were secured.

During discussions, the government gives positive assurances, but the expected decisions are not taken. The agitation will continue until concrete decisions are made on our pending demands said Balaram Chaudhary, working president of the Shramjivi Sanghatana.

Sita Ghatale, president of the organisation, said Adivasi communities continued to struggle for their rights and urged the government to prioritise basic issues such as education, drinking water and forest rights.

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