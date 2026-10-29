 Kerala State Sports Meet Food Controversy Leads To Teacher’s Arrest Over Alleged False Worms-in-Food Claim
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala State Sports Meet Food Controversy Leads To Teacher’s Arrest Over Alleged False Worms-in-Food Claim

Kerala State Sports Meet Food Controversy Leads To Teacher’s Arrest Over Alleged False Worms-in-Food Claim

A physical education teacher, Jijo James, was arrested in Kozhikode for allegedly spreading a false claim on Facebook that worms were found in food served at the Kerala State Sports Meet. Organisers found the allegation false following an inspection. The case was registered by Kunnamangalam police.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 29, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
Kerala State Sports Meet Food Controversy Leads To Teacher’s Arrest Over Alleged False Worms-in-Food Claim
Kerala State Sports Meet Food Controversy Leads To Teacher’s Arrest Over Alleged False Worms-in-Food Claim | Representational Image

Kozhikode: A physical education teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a false claim that worms were found in food served to students attending the State Sports Meet being held here, police said.

The arrested person was identified as Jijo James, a teacher at a vocational higher secondary school in Ernakulam district.

The State Sports Meet is being held at the NIT Kozhikode ground, with students from all schools under the General Education Department taking part.

Read Also
'Marks-Wadi' Mindset Must Go: Pralhad Joshi Urges Shift From Rote Learning to Experiential...
'Marks-Wadi' Mindset Must Go: Pralhad Joshi Urges Shift From Rote Learning to Experiential...

On Wednesday, James alleged that worms were found in the food served to students attending the event.

Police said the teacher made a Facebook post alleging the misconduct.

Later, student organisation SFI held a protest march, officials said.

Following the allegation, the organisers conducted an inspection and found it to be false, police said.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Student Sahil Thite Killed At Bhandup, Family Blames Railway...
Mumbai Local Train Tragedy: 21-Year-Old Student Sahil Thite Killed At Bhandup, Family Blames Railway...

Based on a complaint lodged by Sports Meet Convenor P K Aravindan, the Kunnamangalam police registered a case against James on Thursday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.

By evening, the teacher deleted the social media post, officials said.

Kunnamangalam police took him into custody and later recorded his arrest.

As the case is registered under a bailable charge, the teacher would be released on bail, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, police added. 

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source