 'Miranda IP dono humara,' men chant slogans, jump campus walls at DU girls' college; visuals surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Miranda IP dono humara,' men chant slogans, jump campus walls at DU girls' college; visuals surface

'Miranda IP dono humara,' men chant slogans, jump campus walls at DU girls' college; visuals surface

An All India Students' Association (AISA) activist alleged that the men were heard chanting "Miranda, IP dono hamara (Miranda House and Indraprastha College both are ours)" and "Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge (We didn't leave Miranda, we won't leave IP either)".

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Some men climbed the walls to harass female students, according to pictures, videos posted online. | Twitter/@ZaidNayeemi

New Delhi: Students at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women (DU IPCW) claimed that during a festival on Tuesday, some men climbed the institute's perimeter walls and "harassed numerous students."

According to an All India Students' Association (AISA) activist, the men were heard chanting "Miranda, IP dono hamara" (Miranda House and Indraprastha College are both ours),  and "Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge." (We did not leave Miranda, and we will not leave IP)

In October students at Delhi University's all-female Miranda House College claimed that several men scaled the campus's boundary walls and gates and engaged in "cat-calling and sexist sloganeering" during an open Diwali celebration.

The AISA's Delhi University unit secretary and former Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) student Anjali shared purported photos and videos of the incident. In the photo, four men are seen standing near the IPCW boundary wall while another is scaling the wall. The video clip shows the police asking the college students to vacate the premises.

Following the incident, AISA DU Secretary Anjali called for a protest. 'The Delhi police is completely complicit, they simply escorted the goons out.

WE DEMAND IMMEDIATE ARREST!

Aisa comrades are right outside, we'll start the protest, people in Delhi join!' tweeted Anjali.

On the same evening, students from IPCW and activists from AISA protested in front of the college gate demanding immediate arrest of those who trespassed the college premises.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read Also
Delhi: After Miranda House, Indraprastha College female students claim intrusion, harassment by men
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: Video captures powerful tornado hitting US school as 26 people die in Mississippi and...

ON CAMERA: Video captures powerful tornado hitting US school as 26 people die in Mississippi and...

NEP reflects academic thoughts of Tagore: President Murmu

NEP reflects academic thoughts of Tagore: President Murmu

'I'm planning to die': Nashville school shooter sent this message to her friend on Instagram

'I'm planning to die': Nashville school shooter sent this message to her friend on Instagram

IGNOU extends registration deadlines for January session again, apply at ignou.ac.in till March 31

IGNOU extends registration deadlines for January session again, apply at ignou.ac.in till March 31

'Miranda IP dono humara,' men chant slogans, jump campus walls at DU girls' college; visuals surface...

'Miranda IP dono humara,' men chant slogans, jump campus walls at DU girls' college; visuals surface...