'Miranda IP dono humara,' men chant slogans, jump campus walls at DU girls' college; visuals surface...

Some men climbed the walls to harass female students, according to pictures, videos posted online. | Twitter/@ZaidNayeemi

New Delhi: Students at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women (DU IPCW) claimed that during a festival on Tuesday, some men climbed the institute's perimeter walls and "harassed numerous students."

According to an All India Students' Association (AISA) activist, the men were heard chanting "Miranda, IP dono hamara" (Miranda House and Indraprastha College are both ours), and "Miranda nahi chhoda to IP bhi nahi chhodenge." (We did not leave Miranda, and we will not leave IP)

In October students at Delhi University's all-female Miranda House College claimed that several men scaled the campus's boundary walls and gates and engaged in "cat-calling and sexist sloganeering" during an open Diwali celebration.

The AISA's Delhi University unit secretary and former Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) student Anjali shared purported photos and videos of the incident. In the photo, four men are seen standing near the IPCW boundary wall while another is scaling the wall. The video clip shows the police asking the college students to vacate the premises.

Following the incident, AISA DU Secretary Anjali called for a protest. 'The Delhi police is completely complicit, they simply escorted the goons out.

WE DEMAND IMMEDIATE ARREST!

Aisa comrades are right outside, we'll start the protest, people in Delhi join!' tweeted Anjali.

On the same evening, students from IPCW and activists from AISA protested in front of the college gate demanding immediate arrest of those who trespassed the college premises.

(With inputs from PTI)