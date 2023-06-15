Meet Radhika JA With Bone Disability Clears Class 12 Exam At 20 And Makes Dolls With Old Newspapers

Radhika JA |

Life is unpredictable, one never knows what is coming their way. While many of us whine about this and that, there are people who never give up no matter what.

Meet Radhika JA, who completed her Class 12 at the age of 20 after having to leave school in Class 4 owing to a rare bone ailment.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Radhika was just five, when it was discovered that she is suffering from a rare bone disease similar to brittle bone.

“She underwent seven surgeries and in 2010, it was diagnosed that her bones were so fragile that they could break even without exertion. This condition led Radhika to drop out of school as a child, to spend most of her life at home,” Raj, her brother, told FPJ. However, Radhika's passion for crafting dolls out of newspaper and resolve for completing her education shone through amid the challenging circumstances. She recently cleared her class 12 exams from the Tamil Nadu state board with flying marks at the age of 20 after being successfully home schooled for years with the help of her teachers and family.

According to her brother, “Radhika has always desired to attend school and experience school life. However, the schools in Coimbatore, where she was raised, were unwilling to accept her. They gave a number of explanations, including school accessibility,” stated Raj.

The family faced financial difficulties throughout Radhika's childhood as a result of surgeries and had to do with mere basic necessities. "Schooling was secondary to us, we wanted her to first heal and be able to walk," said Raj.

Radhika is now planning to pursue a degree in Management or Art and Craft. Her new-found positive outlook is being appreciated and her dolls are gaining popularity throughout the world. "Now she keeps getting invited to deliver multiple motivational speeches at colleges and she hopes to one day grow the small craft into a significant enterprise,” said the brother.

Read Also Mumbai News: Physically challenged teen uses YouTube lessons to clear HSC exams