Medical Students, Professionals Slam NMC For NExT Mock Test Fee

Medical Students, Professionals Lash at NMC | Representational Pic

The National Medical Commission in a webinar on the National Exit Test (NExT) announced the registration for NExT Step 1 mock test or practice test to be commenced from July 28, 2023. In this process All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has started the registration for NExT mock test. The test to practice for the new PG entrance exam will be conducted on July 28 in two shifts. According to the official schedule, candidates belonging to general and OBC categories will have to pay Rs 2,000 while Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) categories will have to pay Rs 1,000 for the mock test. The last date to apply for the registration of Mock test is July 10.

Twitter Users lashed NMC over Fee

The registration fee for Mock test is not being received well by the NEET PG aspirants, They took to Twitter and argued that a mock test for any exam should be free. MBBS students even extend their accusation saying that NMC is filing their treasury by charging such an amount for just a mock test.

Twitterati users even asked the reasons for Rs 1,000/ fee for other category students.

@Vivekpandey21 in a tweet says, "Why taking money from students on the name of mock test ? This exam is another way to earn money ? Am a sure that like #NEETPG & #NEETUG we will see big scams in this upcoming next exam. This exam is just Waste of money, time & mental peace of students."

Why taking money from students on the name of mock test ? This exam is another way to earn money ? Am a sure that like #NEETPG & #NEETUG we will see big scams in this upcoming next exam.This exam is just Waste of money,time & mental peace of students#NEXTExam #MedTwitter #MBBS pic.twitter.com/ACKRomJOyy — Dr Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) June 28, 2023

Dinesh Yadav, a doctor by profession writes in a tweet, “Mock test should be free and it should be allowed from home only. Why charging just for appearing in a mock test?”

Mock test should be free and it should be allowed from home only. Why charging just for appearing in a mock test??? #NMC #MedTwitter #NEXT #NEXTEXAM — Dinesh Yadav (@dineshyadav_084) June 29, 2023

An MBBS student writes on the micro-blogging site, “Rs 2000 charges for just a MOCK test which should be free... Then they may charge 5k-10k for NEXT exam Seems like NMC_IND first want to fill their treasury with money.”

#NEXTEXAM #NMC

Rs 2000 charges for just a MOCK test which should be free...

Then they may charge 5k-10k for NEXT exam

Seems like @NMC_IND first want to fill their treasury with money 💰 — Pushpender yadav 🇮🇳 (@wlcmtopushcity) June 29, 2023

@ Ujjwal Shandilya says, "Charging ₹2000 for a mock test for which students don't even signed up is a huge mockery of medical education in India. It's just like adding wind to the full blown fire. We don't expect such stupidity."