MCC NEET PG 2025: Registration Process For Round 1, 2 Seats Extended; Details Here

MCC NEET PG Round 1, 2 Seats Registration 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the resignation period for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) rounds 1 and 2 seats. Applicants who have not yet resigned their seats can do so through MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the resignation period began on December 22 at 2 p.m. and will end on December 26, 2025, at 6 p.m.

The Round 2 seat allotment results were released on December 16, 2025.

MCC NEET PG Registration 2025: Guidelines

Those who wish to resign from their seats can follow the guidelines provided below.

1. Aspirants who have been assigned seats in Round-2 but wish to quit may do so within the allotted term for resignation, at the expense of their security deposit.

2. Candidates who were promoted in Round 2, accepted the upgraded seat, and now wish to quit may do so with the forfeiture of their security deposit within the stated resignation term.

3. Applicants must personally attend the assigned college to properly resign from their seats. Aspirants must ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated using the MCC-provided site by their assigned college; otherwise, the resignation would be regarded as 'Null & Void'.

Read the official notification here

About the NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in medical colleges across India. The exam is administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). It serves as the single eligibility-cum-ranking test for government, private and deemed universities. Candidates must hold an MBBS degree and complete the required internship to be eligible.