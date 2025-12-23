 MCC NEET PG 2025: Registration Process For Round 1, 2 Seats Extended; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMCC NEET PG 2025: Registration Process For Round 1, 2 Seats Extended; Details Here

MCC NEET PG 2025: Registration Process For Round 1, 2 Seats Extended; Details Here

MCC has extended the resignation window for NEET PG 2025 Round 1 and 2 seats. Candidates can resign via mcc.nic.in from December 22 (2 PM) to December 26, 2025 (6 PM). Round 2 results were declared on December 16. Resignation requires forfeiture of security deposit and must be completed in person at the allotted college.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
MCC extends resignation process for NEET PG Round 1, 2 seats | Canva

MCC NEET PG Round 1, 2 Seats Registration 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the resignation period for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) rounds 1 and 2 seats. Applicants who have not yet resigned their seats can do so through MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in. As per the official notice, the resignation period began on December 22 at 2 p.m. and will end on December 26, 2025, at 6 p.m.

The Round 2 seat allotment results were released on December 16, 2025.

MCC NEET PG Registration 2025: Guidelines

Those who wish to resign from their seats can follow the guidelines provided below.

FPJ Shorts
Haryana Assembly Passes Bill To Dissolve Private Universities Over National Security Concerns
Haryana Assembly Passes Bill To Dissolve Private Universities Over National Security Concerns
Mumbai Sunburn Festival 2025: 5 Held As Police Bust Mobile Theft At Sewri, Recover 19 High-End Phones | All Details Here
Mumbai Sunburn Festival 2025: 5 Held As Police Bust Mobile Theft At Sewri, Recover 19 High-End Phones | All Details Here
VIDEO: Call Of Duty Creator Vince Lampella Loses Control Of Speeding Ferrari, Dies In Horrific Fire After Crash In Los Angeles
VIDEO: Call Of Duty Creator Vince Lampella Loses Control Of Speeding Ferrari, Dies In Horrific Fire After Crash In Los Angeles
Mumbai Customs Seizes Over 48 kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹48 Crore At Airport; 8 Held
Mumbai Customs Seizes Over 48 kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹48 Crore At Airport; 8 Held

1. Aspirants who have been assigned seats in Round-2 but wish to quit may do so within the allotted term for resignation, at the expense of their security deposit.

Read Also
UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Examination Dates Announced; Details Here
article-image

2. Candidates who were promoted in Round 2, accepted the upgraded seat, and now wish to quit may do so with the forfeiture of their security deposit within the stated resignation term.

3. Applicants must personally attend the assigned college to properly resign from their seats. Aspirants must ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated using the MCC-provided site by their assigned college; otherwise, the resignation would be regarded as 'Null & Void'.

Read the official notification here

About the NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 is a national-level entrance examination conducted for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma courses in medical colleges across India. The exam is administered by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). It serves as the single eligibility-cum-ranking test for government, private and deemed universities. Candidates must hold an MBBS degree and complete the required internship to be eligible.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Assembly Passes Bill To Dissolve Private Universities Over National Security Concerns

Haryana Assembly Passes Bill To Dissolve Private Universities Over National Security Concerns

MCC NEET PG 2025: Registration Process For Round 1, 2 Seats Extended; Details Here

MCC NEET PG 2025: Registration Process For Round 1, 2 Seats Extended; Details Here

India-New Zealand FTA Grants Up To 4-Year Post-Study Visas To Students; 5,000 Skilled Indian...

India-New Zealand FTA Grants Up To 4-Year Post-Study Visas To Students; 5,000 Skilled Indian...

'Students & Their Families Facing Distressing Conditions': AIMSA Appeals To PM Modi For Urgent...

'Students & Their Families Facing Distressing Conditions': AIMSA Appeals To PM Modi For Urgent...

SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration Begins For 326 Stenographer Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Details...

SSC Grade C LDCE 2025 Registration Begins For 326 Stenographer Posts At ssc.gov.in; Check Details...