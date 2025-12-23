 UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Examination Dates Announced; Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Examination Dates Announced; Details Here

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Examination Dates Announced; Details Here

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025 aims to fill 41,424 posts. The offline written exam will be held on April 25, 26 and 27, 2026. Applications were accepted from November 18 to December 17, 2025. Selection includes a written test, PET, PST, document verification and medical examination. Aspirants must bring their admit card to the exam centre, along with appropriate photo identification.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025 written examination dates announced | uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) issued the written examination dates for the UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025, which will fill 41,424 positions across the state. The written exam is set for April 25, 26, and 27, 2026, and will be held offline.

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The online application procedure for the recruitment ran from November 18 to December 17, 2025, with a one-time rectification opportunity from December 18 to 21, 2025.

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Admit card

FPJ Shorts
Global Sports Pickleball League Finals Set To Thrill Fans At Andheri Sports Complex In Mumbai
Global Sports Pickleball League Finals Set To Thrill Fans At Andheri Sports Complex In Mumbai
Cyclone Ditwah Causes $4.1 Billion Damage In Sri Lanka: World Bank Report
Cyclone Ditwah Causes $4.1 Billion Damage In Sri Lanka: World Bank Report
Anupamaa Promo: Who Is Bhavna Ajwani? New Entry Set To Shake Up The Show As She Enters As Rajni's Daughter, Prerna
Anupamaa Promo: Who Is Bhavna Ajwani? New Entry Set To Shake Up The Show As She Enters As Rajni's Daughter, Prerna
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Mints ₹ 16.50 Crore On Its Third Monday, Heading To Beat Stree 2
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Mints ₹ 16.50 Crore On Its Third Monday, Heading To Beat Stree 2

Applicants who submitted the form can download their hall ticket from the official UPPRPB website, once available. Aspirants must bring their admit card to the exam centre, along with appropriate photo identification.

Read the official notice here

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The written examination for the UP Police Home Guard recruiting will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions covering General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and state and national issues. Each question is worth one point, and the entire test lasts two hours. To advance to the next stage, applicants must score at least 25%. The exam is aimed at assessing applicants' understanding of social, political, and historical settings, as well as their logical reasoning and overall aptitude.

Read Also
NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here
article-image

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Guidelines

Aspirants should focus on state and national current events, general knowledge, and basic thinking. Regular practice with mock tests and previous year's question papers can assist in increasing accuracy and speed. Maintaining a consistent workout regimen and adhering to conventional fitness benchmarks can help you prepare for the physical tests.

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process is multi-tiered, and candidates must qualify at each stage to move forward. It begins with a written examination scheduled from April 25 to 27, 2026, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to assess stamina and fitness through activities such as running and long jump.

Shortlisted candidates will then undergo a Physical Standard Test (PST) to verify height, chest measurements, and overall physical suitability, after which document verification will be conducted to confirm eligibility. The final stage is a medical examination to ensure candidates meet the required health standards for service.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Examination Dates Announced; Details Here

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Examination Dates Announced; Details Here

SBI SCO 2025 Registration Closes Today At sbi.co.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

SBI SCO 2025 Registration Closes Today At sbi.co.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling Special Stray Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released; Check Details Here

XAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4

XAT 2026 Admit Card Expected Anytime Soon At xatonline.in; Exam On January 4

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download

TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 Out; Here's How To Download