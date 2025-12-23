UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Written Examination Dates Announced; Details Here

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025 written examination dates announced | uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) issued the written examination dates for the UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025, which will fill 41,424 positions across the state. The written exam is set for April 25, 26, and 27, 2026, and will be held offline.

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Important dates

The online application procedure for the recruitment ran from November 18 to December 17, 2025, with a one-time rectification opportunity from December 18 to 21, 2025.

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Admit card

Applicants who submitted the form can download their hall ticket from the official UPPRPB website, once available. Aspirants must bring their admit card to the exam centre, along with appropriate photo identification.

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The written examination for the UP Police Home Guard recruiting will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions covering General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and state and national issues. Each question is worth one point, and the entire test lasts two hours. To advance to the next stage, applicants must score at least 25%. The exam is aimed at assessing applicants' understanding of social, political, and historical settings, as well as their logical reasoning and overall aptitude.

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Guidelines

Aspirants should focus on state and national current events, general knowledge, and basic thinking. Regular practice with mock tests and previous year's question papers can assist in increasing accuracy and speed. Maintaining a consistent workout regimen and adhering to conventional fitness benchmarks can help you prepare for the physical tests.

UP Police Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process is multi-tiered, and candidates must qualify at each stage to move forward. It begins with a written examination scheduled from April 25 to 27, 2026, followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) to assess stamina and fitness through activities such as running and long jump.

Shortlisted candidates will then undergo a Physical Standard Test (PST) to verify height, chest measurements, and overall physical suitability, after which document verification will be conducted to confirm eligibility. The final stage is a medical examination to ensure candidates meet the required health standards for service.