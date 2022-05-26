Manish Sisodia meets UK minister Alex Burghart, says government looking forward to collaborating with UK universities

Delhi: On the third day of his UK visit, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia met UK's Minister for Skills Alex Burghart to explore the new partnership opportunities and to boost Delhi's higher education system.

Following the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister also visited the University of East London (UEL) and University College London (UCL) where he stated that the government is looking forward to collaborating with universities in the UK to work together on different lines such as teacher education, sports, skill development and research.

"These collaborations will help turn the Kejriwal Government's vision of providing a world-class education to every student in Delhi, into a reality. Institutes like UEL and UCL are counted among the top higher education institutes in the world and are working diligently towards holistic development of students," he added.

Notably, Delhi Government has had discussions with UCL in the past too, to explore different avenues such as curriculum design, research collaboration, exchange programmes, creative assessments etc with respect to Delhi Teachers University.

The collaboration between Delhi Sports University and UEL is also on the cards with respect to designing sports university curricula and capacity building. Speaking about the meeting with faculty members, Sisodia said, "UEL is known for playing an integral role in the 2012 Olympics which was held in London and it is the top university for sports education in London. The university has a dedicated School of Health, Sport and Bioscience, which provides hands-on, experience-led teaching across multiple disciplines in sports. We are looking forward to collaborating with UEL to work on capacity building, innovative curriculum design, and research for Delhi Sports University."