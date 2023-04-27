Maharashtra State Skills University to facilitate on job training and internship for students

Maharashtra State Skills University signs MOUs | File

Mumbai: Maharashtra State Skills University has entered into MOU with 12 business houses and this shall help state government facilitate quality education, on-job training and internship facilities for students starting from the academic year, 2023-24, said skill development minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

The minister assured that this will turn students into more employment-worthy candidates.

The Minister said, "the skills university is established to boost innovation and industriousness, with 5 skill schools and 21 new courses, the university is developing very fast."

"The government is working continuously to bring in global employment opportunities for the students. The MOU's are part of these efforts," said the minister after the signing of the MOUs at Mantralaya.

Under this initiative students who have acquired degree from recognized universities would be trained in different employment-worthy skills in their chosen fields thereby making them fit for employment anywhere across the globe.

Additional Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik said that the sectors like health, hospitality, industries, IT are in great needs of skilled manpower well versed in high technology. This was taken into consideration while entering into MOU with the industries. Due to this initiative the industries will get readymade skilled manpower, she added.

Vice- chancellor of the Skill university Dr. Apoorva Palkar along with senior officials from SAP India, Reshunt, Microsoft, MEDC, MAC, NIAI, CSDCI and other industries too were present at the occasion.