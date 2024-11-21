Maharashtra SSC, HSC Time Table 2025 OUT; Check Full Schedule Here

Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2025 | Official Website

Mumbai: For the academic year 2024–2025, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra Class 10th as well as class 12th timetable 2025.

The Class 10 exam is scheduled to begin from February 21 and end on March 17 while the Class 12 exam is scheduled to begin from February 11 and end on March 11.

The exams are scheduled to take place in two shifts: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the morning and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the afternoon.

How to check?

-Go to https://www.mahahsscboard.in/, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune's official website, and log in.

-It will launch the homepage.

-Click the link labelled "SSC 10th Feb/March-2025 Schedule" under "Latest Notifications." While, for HSC, candidates can click the link labelled, "12 Feb/March 2025 schedule (general and bifocal)".

-On that page, a PDF will open on a another webpage.



Class 10 SSC Time Table

Class 12 HSC time table