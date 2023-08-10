 Maharashtra: Reduce Fees of Recruitment Exams or Face Agitation, Prakash Ambedkar Tells Govt
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Reduce Fees of Recruitment Exams or Face Agitation, Prakash Ambedkar Tells Govt

Maharashtra: Reduce Fees of Recruitment Exams or Face Agitation, Prakash Ambedkar Tells Govt

Addressing a press conference, he claimed fees for some of these exams were as high as Rs 900 for SC, ST and OBC students and Rs 1000 for those from the general category.

Abhishek NairUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar | PTI

Akola: The fees for recruitment exams being conducted by the Maharashtra government are exorbitant and an agitation would be held if these are not reduced, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, he claimed fees for some of these exams were as high as Rs 900 for SC, ST and OBC students and Rs 1000 for those from the general category.

He also alleged that two private companies contracted to conduct these exams and collect fees have been accused of various irregularities.

"The fees must be reduced or else we will carry out an agitation. Why are the unemployed being troubled this way? Are these funds for Lok Sabha polls," Ambedkar said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 Now Available For Download: Get Yours From AFCAT-CDAC.in

IAF AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2023 Now Available For Download: Get Yours From AFCAT-CDAC.in

OPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 Answer Key Released: Download Now From OPSC.gov.in

OPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 Answer Key Released: Download Now From OPSC.gov.in

CMA Chaitanya Mohrir Elected As Chairman Of WIRC At ICMAI

CMA Chaitanya Mohrir Elected As Chairman Of WIRC At ICMAI

Canada: 500 International Students Left In Limbo As Toronto College Retracts Acceptance Letters

Canada: 500 International Students Left In Limbo As Toronto College Retracts Acceptance Letters

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live: 2nd Allotment List Releasing Soon At admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG 2nd Merit List 2023 Live: 2nd Allotment List Releasing Soon At admission.uod.ac.in