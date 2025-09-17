Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Revised Schedule Announced For Round 2 MBBS, BDS Counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Counseling | Official Notification

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET CELL) has issued a revised schedule for NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 2 (CAP Round 2) for filling MBBS and BDS vacant seats under various courses after Round 1. This update is in accordance with the new announcements from the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for All India Quota and state counselling.

As per the updated schedule, the seat matrix will be released on September 19, 2025. Then, candidates may submit their preference forms from September 20 to 22 (until 11:59 pm) online. The Round 2 selection list will be announced on September 24.

The candidates who are given the seat will have to report for physical joining from September 25 to September 29, 2025 (upto 5:30 pm). While reporting, the candidates must bring with them all original documents, the required fees in the form of DD or cheque, and file the Status Retention Form if they intend to confirm their admission.

The CET Cell has also made it clear that the timing of later CAP rounds will be announced subsequently, subject to the availability of seats. Officials have asked students to finish their admission procedures within the stipulated time, adding that delay can result in cancellation of the seats assigned.

Since thousands of medical aspirants are vying for limited seats, this round is important for those who failed to get admission in the first round or wish to get into better college options. Students are advised to thoroughly go through the seat matrix and lock their preferences in advance without waiting for the last day.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Important Dates

Publication of Seat Matrix: September 19, 2025

Online Filling of Preference Form: September 20 to September 22, 2025 (till 11:59 pm)

Declaration of Selection List (CAP Round 2): September 24, 2025

Physical Joining & Submission of Status Retention Form: September 25 to September 29, 2025 (till 5:30 pm)