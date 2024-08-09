Maharashtra: National Medical Commission Gives Nod For 2 New Medical Colleges In Nashik

Representative Pic |

Mumbai: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved two more new medical colleges, a government-run college in Nashik and a private institute in Aurangabad, following review pleas from the state government and college authorities.

Both the colleges have been permitted to admit 50 students to MBBS in 2024-25 against the 100 intake capacity sought for each institute. These approvals are in addition to the two others – a government college in south Mumbai and an institute under a private deemed university in Navi Mumbai – already allowed by the medical education regulator. However, the review of eight other proposals for new government colleges rejected by NMC is still pending.

Application For 10 New Medical Colleges

The government had applied to open 10 new medical colleges with 100 intake capacity each in the current academic year as it looks to improve the state’s doctor-topopulation ratio and enhance healthcare facilities across Maharashtra.

However, NMC had approved only one, that too for only 50 students, which will come up at the shared campus of GT and Cama Hospitals in Mumbai’s Fort area.