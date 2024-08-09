 Maharashtra: National Medical Commission Gives Nod For 2 New Medical Colleges In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: National Medical Commission Gives Nod For 2 New Medical Colleges In Nashik

Maharashtra: National Medical Commission Gives Nod For 2 New Medical Colleges In Nashik

The government had applied to open 10 new medical colleges with 100 intake capacity each in the current academic year as it looks to improve the state’s doctor-topopulation ratio and enhance healthcare facilities across Maharashtra.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Mumbai: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved two more new medical colleges, a government-run college in Nashik and a private institute in Aurangabad, following review pleas from the state government and college authorities.

Both the colleges have been permitted to admit 50 students to MBBS in 2024-25 against the 100 intake capacity sought for each institute. These approvals are in addition to the two others – a government college in south Mumbai and an institute under a private deemed university in Navi Mumbai – already allowed by the medical education regulator. However, the review of eight other proposals for new government colleges rejected by NMC is still pending.

FPJ Shorts
MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today
MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today
John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me Angry'
John Abraham Reacts To Calling Journalist 'Idiot' At Vedaa Event: 'He Was Planted There To Make Me Angry'
92,549 Microfood Processing Firms Get ₹ 10,000 Crore Under The Center's Scheme
92,549 Microfood Processing Firms Get ₹ 10,000 Crore Under The Center's Scheme
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
'Would Have Brought Entire Party Along': NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Comments At CM Eknath Shinde’s Book Launch
Read Also
Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money...
article-image

Application For 10 New Medical Colleges

The government had applied to open 10 new medical colleges with 100 intake capacity each in the current academic year as it looks to improve the state’s doctor-topopulation ratio and enhance healthcare facilities across Maharashtra.

However, NMC had approved only one, that too for only 50 students, which will come up at the shared campus of GT and Cama Hospitals in Mumbai’s Fort area.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today

MHT CET 2024 Final Merit List OUT; CAP Round 1 Starting Today

Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Psychiatrist Counsellors At Medical Colleges To Help Students Suffering...

Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Psychiatrist Counsellors At Medical Colleges To Help Students Suffering...

Maharashtra: National Medical Commission Gives Nod For 2 New Medical Colleges In Nashik

Maharashtra: National Medical Commission Gives Nod For 2 New Medical Colleges In Nashik

NEET-PG 2024: Private Centres Avoided For Better Monitoring, Says NBEMS Chief

NEET-PG 2024: Private Centres Avoided For Better Monitoring, Says NBEMS Chief

24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School

24 Students Fall Ill After Eating Mid-day Meal At Odisha School