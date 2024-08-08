 Mumbai: Special PMLA Court Denies Bail To Chairman Of Medical College Trust In ₹65.70 Crore Money Laundering Case
The special PMLA court has refused to grant bail to Mahadev Deshmukh, President of Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society booked for money laundering after he collected around ₹65.70 crore from 350 students for admission to MBBS courses conducted by a medical college run by the trust in Satara.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 01:13 AM IST
Mumbai: The special PMLA court has refused to grant bail to Mahadev Deshmukh, President of Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society booked for money laundering after he collected around ₹65.70 crore from 350 students for admission to MBBS courses conducted by a medical college run by the trust in Satara.

The special judge AC Daga while rejecting his bail plea observed that, "the record goes to show that applicant/accused was actually involved in the process and activity connected proceeds of crime of Rs.65.70 (approximately) Crores including its possession, acquisition and use and projected the same as untainted i.e. income from hospital run by the said society. Not only this, but he has played with the future of children."

The court further observed that, "On bare perusal of the statements of the witnesses recorded by the officer of Directorate of Enforcement, it clearly goes to show that the accused who was the President of Chhatrapati Shivaji Educational Society, Kolhapur has flouted all the norms for admission of student to MBBS, has collected huge cash from the students and the parents even by appointing agents, has not complied with the direction issued by the Apex Court, has not complied with the direction issued by the Chairman, Admission Committee due to which the students at large has suffered."

"It was also found that the applicant/accused is the main decision maker in the education society and all the activities were carried out in the society as per his directions only. The statement of agents recorded clearly goes to show that applicant/accused, has 12 appointed agent for the purpose of admission of students on the basis on the commission," the court noted while observing that there is sufficient evidence against him.

The defence had pleaded that Deshmukh is in prison for around two years and there is no likelihood that the trial will begin soon. The court noted that just because the case has been stayed doesnot mean it will not be vacated and the trial would not commence. The defence had also raised ground of his health but the court said JJ hospital is well equipped to treat him.

