 Maharashtra: MBBS student & minor sibling drown in Thane's lake
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: MBBS student & minor sibling drown in Thane's lake

Maharashtra: MBBS student & minor sibling drown in Thane's lake

Ranjit Ravindran, a final year MBBS student, and his sister Kirti (16) had gone to the lake to give their dog a bath, when they drowned, he said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Thane: A 23-year-old medical student and his minor sister drowned in a lake at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, a fire official said. The incident took place in Davadi village of Dombivili town in the afternoon, the official from MIDC fire station said.

Ranjit Ravindran, a final year MBBS student, and his sister Kirti (16) had gone to the lake to give their dog a bath, when they drowned, he said.

People in the vicinity raised an alarm and the local fire brigade fished out the bodies after about an hour, he said.

Read Also
Thane: 6,000 students fall victim to fee fraud at engineering college
article-image

The deceased were residents of Umesh Nagar locality and their parents, who are out of town, have been informed about the accident, the official said. A case of accidental death has been registered in this regard, he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: MBBS student & minor sibling drown in Thane's lake

Maharashtra: MBBS student & minor sibling drown in Thane's lake

Indian Navy Agniveer registration 2023 to begin tomorrow at agniveernavy.cdac.in

Indian Navy Agniveer registration 2023 to begin tomorrow at agniveernavy.cdac.in

Check impressive education degrees of these players from IPL 2023 final

Check impressive education degrees of these players from IPL 2023 final

CMAT Result 2023: NTA expected to release scorecards today at cmat.nta.nic.

CMAT Result 2023: NTA expected to release scorecards today at cmat.nta.nic.

Mumbai University begins admissions for UG courses 2023; check details

Mumbai University begins admissions for UG courses 2023; check details