Maharashtra HSC results: Girls outscore boys yet again

Mumbai: Students flash the victory sign after the declaration of Maharashtra Board class XIIth exam results, at Ramnarain Ruia College in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The results of the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations were announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday. In all, 10,048 students have secured more than 90 per cent marks. While Mumbai had the highest number of students scoring above 90 per cent, it came in at the bottom of the list for overall pass percentage, at 90.91 per cent, with Konkan bagging the first spot yet again, at 97.21 per cent. 2,766 students from Mumbai scored above 90 per cent, while 1,731 students in Pune managed this feat.

Once again this year, girls outperformed the boys, with a passing rate of 95.35 per cent, compared to the boys’ 93.29 per cent.

At a press conference, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, along with the Maharashtra board officials declared the passing percentage of the state.

Around 14,85,191 students registered for the HSC exams this year, which were held from March 4 to April 7. The pass percentage of students in the Arts, Science, and Commerce streams was 94.22. In comparison to last year’s overall pass percentage of 99.6 per cent, which was based on internal assessments and previous board exam scores, the overall pass percentage has decreased.

Talking about Mumbai’s overall pass percentage, Dr Rajendra Shinde, Principal, St Xavier’s College said, “Students had to enter an offline setup after two years and answer a 100-mark paper for 3.5 hours; this transition has certainly been reflected in the board results. The quality of education in the online mode played a part too. Since exams were offline for our students, no unfair means could be used either.”

He further added, “Our college pass percentage is 98.6 per cent and we are proud of all our students who have excelled in their exams.”

The overall pass percentage for the Science stream was 98.3, while it was 91.71 for Commerce, 90.51 for Arts, and 92.40 for HSC Vocational. Further, there were 100 per cent results in 24 of the 153 subjects.

In Science, the success rate was 98.55 per cent for girls, as compared to 98.10 per cent for boys. In the Arts stream, the passing percentage for girls was 92.73 while for boys, it was 88.64 per cent.

Overall, the pass percentage for boys across Mumbai was 90.4 per cent while the success rate for girls was 91.88 per cent. 1,71,022 boys and 1,52,541 girls took the exam for the first time.

In all, 14,49,664 students in the Science, Arts, Commerce, and Business courses from the nine divisional boards across the state — Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan — had registered for the exam, of whom 14,39,731 students were enrolled and 13,56,604 students have passed, a 94.22 passing percentage.

A total of 35,527 re-examinees from all branches of the state’s nine divisional boards had enrolled for the exam.

There were a total of 6,333 ‘Divyang’ students from all branches through the state’s nine divisional boards, 6,301 of whom appeared for the exam with 6,001 passing, making for a total pass percentage of 95.24 in this category.

Though Mumbai has the least passing percentage across the state, it is to be noted that city colleges have many students who have scored above 90 per cent. The principal of Andheri’s PACE Junior College, Dr Neerja Singh, said, “We congratulate all HSC students, and PACE has consistently produced top achievers in the science department. We had a 100 per cent result this year as well. Electrical Maintenance was a subject in which seven of our students got full marks. In Mathematics, four students scored 100. In chemistry, one student scored 99. Four students scored 98 in physics.”

“The results of our college for Std XII 2021-2022 are excellent. Taking into consideration the pandemic situation, our students have done remarkably well. Congratulations to all of them and best wishes for all their future endeavours,” said Krishna B Srivastav, Supervisor, K J Somaiya Jr. College of Science and Commerce.

“Our Science passing percentage is 97.11 percent, Commerce passing percentage is 99.58 per cent, and our vocational passing percentage is 91.66 per cent,” she added.

Mohammad Bhadsorwala, Jai Hind College’s topper in Science, scored 96.83 per cent. He had this to say: “People around me seem to be happier about my result than I am. My parents and friends did appreciate my score a lot.”

“Before my 12th standard examination, I did believe that I might score around 95 per cent. I did attend tuitions around my neighbourhood for the boards. I thoroughly enjoy studying Science and will appear for JEE Mains this year,” he added.