Maharashtra State CET 2024 Exam Schedule Released: Check Dates and Details Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) has released an updated timetable for various competitive exams scheduled for 2024. As per the revised schedule, the MAH BEd-MEd (integrated for 3 years) and MAH MEd CET exams are set to occur on Sunday, March 2. Additionally, the Maharashtra MPEd CET exam will take place from March 3 to 6.

The BEd (general & special) and BEd ELCT CET exams will take place from March 3 to 6. The MBA/MMS CET exam is tentatively scheduled for March 9 and 10, and the MCA CET is expected to be held on March 14.

The entrance test for the LLB course lasting three years is scheduled to take place on March 12 and 13, while the LLB CET for the five-year program is tentatively set for May 5.

access the detailed schedule here.

The PCM and PCB exams are scheduled to occur between April 16 and April 30, 2024. Candidates are advised to verify the provisional exam dates on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The tentative date for the entrance test for the four-year integrated BA, BSc, BEd courses is May 2. Registration for state-level exams can be done on the website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Steps to download:

Go to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET 2024 exam schedule link on the homepage.

The exam schedule will be displayed on the screen.

Review and download the schedule.

Take a printout for future reference.