Maharashtra Govt Unveils Ambitious Plans To Boost Skills & Education Funding

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has introduced a slew of new programmes aimed at improving skills, employability and access to education while presenting its additional budget for the fiscal 2024-25.

With apprenticeship and on-job-training being included as a mandatory component of higher education programmes under the National Education Policy (NEP), Finance Minister Ajit Pawar said that the state will provide a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 to around 10 lakh trainees under the scheme 'Mukhya Mantri Yuva Karyaprashikshan Yojana'. It is expected to cost the state around Rs10,000 crore every year.

About Overarching Programme In Collaboration With World Bank

The government also announced an overarching programme in collaboration with the World Bank to upgrade infrastructure and other facilities at its various education institutes in the state. The project will cost around Rs 2,307 crore, of which the World Bank will provide 70% as a loan while the state will bear the remaining expenditure.

“This is the first time we can draw funds from the World Bank on our own. Until now, we had to rely on the Centre for it,” said an official from the State Directorate of Vocational Education and Training (DVET).

Establishment Of 82 Govt Hostel For Children Of Sugarcane Workers

Among other initiatives, the FM announced establishing 82 government hostels for the children of sugarcane workers through “Gopinath Munde Uus Tod Kamgar Vikas Mahamandal”. A scholarship scheme will also be rolled out for students from minority communities aspiring to study abroad. An outlay of Rs 10.8 crore has been made in the budget for it.

Similar schemes for students from other marginalised groups have already been implemented in the state. Most of the new programmes announced by the finance minister didn't get any allocation in the additional budget presented on Friday as they are awaiting a nod from the state cabinet.

“The funding will be provided through a supplementary budget after the cabinet's approval,” said an official from the finance department.

The state medical education department, however, got around Rs 97 crore for 2024-25, most of which will be spent towards salaries and other expenditures at the newly created medical colleges and hospitals in various parts of the state. The state also announced a new government Unani college with an enrollment capacity of 100 students at Mhasla in Raigad district and a new government Ayurveda college in Buldhana district.