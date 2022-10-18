e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMaharashtra: Date extended for FYJC admission process

Maharashtra: Date extended for FYJC admission process

The decision to extend the admission process will eventually help the students to enroll in different colleges.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Process | PTI (File Photo)
Mumbai: An admission process of the First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been extended till October 20 in Maharashtra.

The decision to extend the admission process will eventually help the students to enroll in different colleges.

As colleges commenced lectures last month, 2.74 lakh students have taken admissions, as reported by TOI.

Another 30,000 students, the report says, are without admissions as they registered on the portals for the same.

