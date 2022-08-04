e-Paper Get App

FYJC Admission 2022: Mumbai colleges go easy on cutoffs

The pattern in these merit lists can be traced back to the preferences of students

Aditi AlurkarUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 10:55 AM IST
Representative Image |

Mumbai: On Wednesday, August 3, the first list for First Year Junior College Admissions was released by the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department. Colleges have been allotted to around 1.39 Lakh students who submitted a list of their top ten preferred colleges in this round of the Common Admission Process, Mumbai. Of these, 7,629 have been admitted to colleges already.

Cutoffs for many colleges have dwindled as first merit lists have settled for less than usual. It can be partly attributed to the offline Class 10 exams, which were conducted after a gap of two years.

“Last year, due to COVID - 19, the marks were only calculated, whereas this year they were evaluated. These two figures cannot be compared,” said Dr. Shobana Vasudevan, the Principal of Podar College of Commerce and Economics.

The pattern in these merit lists can also be traced back to the preferences of students. “The trend of going for the Sciences has notably declined, which is why science cutoffs are falling,” said Prof Jasmin Gazdar of Jai Hind College.

“Commerce was seen to be in demand this year. The lower cutoff for Arts has also taken us by surprise,” she added.

The admission process for those who have been assigned colleges will go on till August 6th according to the Director of Education, Mahesh Palkar.

The students who are unhappy with the colleges they get can wait for the second list to be released. “Our department will conduct a tally of those who have already been admitted into colleges and then release the second merit list around August 9,” continued Palkar.

CollegeArts
Podar College of Commerce and Economics
Ramnivas Ruia Junior College91.4
Jai Hind College90%
K.C. College85%
Mithibai College87.20%
St. Xavier�s College93.80%
article-image
