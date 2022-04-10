Maharashtra: College students express concern over offline University exams

Students in Maharashtra are apprehensive about the mode of examination as university examinations approach. Universities around the state have the option of conducting exams in either an offline or online mode. As a result, universities differ in their examination methods, and students are concerned about getting decent scores.



The majority of the syllabus is covered online, and students are now attending college in the offline mode, making it difficult for them to work on projects and assignments while studying for the offline exams.

Amit Kumar, a student from Mumbai stated, "80% of syllabus completed online then why are exams being conducted offline? Informing about offline exams at the last moment is not the correct thing. I am an engineering student, and we have a lot of projects, assignments, submissions, and practicals, but now, after the shift of classes to the offline mode, it has become so hectic for us to study and complete assignments at the same time."



Some students live outside of Mumbai but attend Mumbai University-affiliated colleges. These students are now travelling significant distances, and there is still a lack of adequate transportation. Tanuj A, a final year student, stated, "Only a month remains and travelling and accommodation are difficult, and getting it at the end moment is even harder. We have a mini-project, a final year project, submissions, and an end-of-semester exam, and we only have a month to complete them all."



Many of them believe there would be discrepancies between traditional and professional course students, resulting them in gaining an unfair advantage as Mumbai University is conducting online exams for traditional courses, but taking offline exams for professional course students. Highlighting all these issues, various student unions and activists are voicing over the lack of uniformity in the state for the examination. They are receiving complaints from across the state regarding the issues faced.

"Though the academic year had been in a hybrid mode no one could deny the fact that learning majorly was through online medium. We have multiple complaints from students that professors showed the least concern in teaching online rather they were just dictating the concepts," said Faisal Shaikh Vice President, NSUI (National Students' Union of India) Mumbai. "If learning was online why cant the exams be held online? we firmly say and believe in Jaisi Sikhsha Waisi Pariksha," he added.

Another activist had a similar viewpoint, "Some universities are conducting online exams, and others offline," said Saurav Saha, a student rights activist. "Why there is no uniformity across the country? students' concerns are legitimate, and a fair decision should be taken regarding the examination. They all deserve equal treatment."



With all the students and unions voicing their worries, Principals and institutes think that offline mode is the only viable option in the current scenario. Minu Madlani, Principal of K.P.B. Hinduja College of Commerce stated, "In all fairness, I feel exams should be offline only. We as academicians need to prepare students to excel in the competitive world. When it was a severe pandemic time we had no choice but to conduct online exams. But now the situation has improved, there is no reason why we should not conduct offline exams and motivate students."



Students in Pune are also speaking out on social media about the unfairness they have faced, using the hashtag #JusticeforPuneStudents, because city colleges are still holding offline exams.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 11:39 AM IST