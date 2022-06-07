Maharashtra board exams 2022: From mahresult.nic.in to hscresult.mkcl.org, list of websites where students can check HSC/class 12 Results

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released a notification regarding the 12th standard board results which will be announced tomorrow, June 8, 2022, at 1 pm. The notification consists of the list of websites where Maharashtra board results can be found
The Marksheet-12th will consist of subject wise marks of all the students who appeared for the examination and a copy (print out) of this information can be obtained
The Official Website www.mahresult.nic.in will contain statistical information along with state results..
Junior Colleges can also find results on www.mahahsscboard.in
