Maharashtra board exams 2022: From mahresult.nic.in to hscresult.mkcl.org, list of websites where students can check HSC/class 12 Results

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released a notification regarding the 12th standard board results which will be announced tomorrow, June 8, 2022, at 1 pm. The notification consists of the list of websites where Maharashtra board results can be found

www.mahresult.nic in.

www.hscresult.mkcl.org

https://hsc.mahresults.org.in

The Marksheet-12th will consist of subject wise marks of all the students who appeared for the examination and a copy (print out) of this information can be obtained

The Official Website www.mahresult.nic.in will contain statistical information along with state results..

Junior Colleges can also find results on www.mahahsscboard.in

article-image

