Maharashtra board exams 2022: From mahresult.nic.in to hscresult.mkcl.org, list of websites where students can check HSC/class 12 Results

PTI File Photo

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has released a notification regarding the 12th standard board results which will be announced tomorrow, June 8, 2022, at 1 pm. The notification consists of the list of websites where Maharashtra board results can be found

www.mahresult.nic in.

www.hscresult.mkcl.org

https://hsc.mahresults.org.in

The Marksheet-12th will consist of subject wise marks of all the students who appeared for the examination and a copy (print out) of this information can be obtained

The Official Website www.mahresult.nic.in will contain statistical information along with state results..

Junior Colleges can also find results on www.mahahsscboard.in

Read Also Maharashtra HSC 2022 result to be released on mahresult.nic.in, Click here to know date and time